Flora Mae Brawner
1922 - 2020
September 10, 1922 - September 16, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Flora Mae Brawner, loving mother and homemaker, died Wednesday September 16, 2020.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ's Haven for Children in Keller, Texas.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Flora Mae was born September 10, 1922 to William S. and Mary Elizabeth Ledbetter in Covington, Texas. She grew up on a farm in Johnson County.
She married James M. Brawner in 1940 and moved to Fort Worth in 1948 where she resided for the remainder of her life. James and Flora raised four children and most of her life was spent as a devoted mother and homemaker. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ having attended Diamond Hill Church of Christ, Midtown Church of Christ and Heritage Church of Christ. She also loved the past two plus years worshiping at the Meadow Lakes Retirement Community. The description of a woman reflected in Proverbs 31, is the perfect description of Flora.
Flora Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James M. Brawner and her very special son, Kenny.
Survivors: Children, Beverly and husband, Glynn, Shirley and husband, Butch; and Jim and wife, Becky; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sixteen great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Meadow Lakes Retirement Community; The Borrowed Sister and to Klarus Home Care for the excellent care you provided our loved one.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
