Florence Arlene Pyle ARLINGTON -- Florence Arlene Pyle, a resident of Brookdale Pecan Park in Arlington, TX, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. SERVICES: Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Wade Funeral Home in Arlington, TX. She will be interred at a later date alongside her husband, Maj. Charles H. Pyle Jr., at the DFW National Cemetery. Born on December 31, 1932 in St. Ignace, Michigan to Leo & Florence Fogelsonger, Arlene always had dreams of leaving the small-town life aside to experience more of the world. Active in Student Council, Drama, Pep Club, Secretarial Club, playing trumpet in the school band and being the Senior Prom Queen Arlene got her first taste of life outside St. Ignace during a senior class trip to Washington, D.C. Arlene worked for First National Bank in St. Ignace and then as a receptionist for the State of Michigan, where sometime between the fall of 1953 and spring of 1954, she met 2nd Lt. Charles Herbert Pyle Jr., who had recently been stationed at Kincheloe AFB in Michigan. They were married in St. Ignace on June 12, 1954. Arlene traveled the world beside Herb as he fulfilled his commitment as a pilot to the USAF; living in Japan, Virginia, England, California and finally upon Herb's retirement from the USAF they settled in Arlington, Texas. Through all of this, Arlene raised four wonderful daughters, born at various points along the world tour early in their married life. Arlene maintained an active social life well into retirement, maintaining connections with PEO as well as her local Catholic church. Arlene had also previously been active in the Officers Wives Club and the PTA's at her daughter's schools. Arlene was an avid fan of Bridge, which she learned while living in Yokota, Japan. Arlene loved traveling with Herb and spending quality time with her daughters and grandchildren whenever possible. SURVIVORS: Daughters; Linda Blackman of Ft Worth, Susan Rowell of Calgary Canada, Kathy Pyle of Fort Worth, and Lori Robinson of Weatherford, Grandchildren; Amanda Blackman and Jerod Blackman of Ft Worth and Jenny Rowell and Benjamin Rowell of Calgary Canada.