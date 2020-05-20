Florence Greenbaum Weisblatt FORT WORTH--Florence Greenbaum Weisblatt died peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Weisblatt was 99. SERVICE: She was laid to rest privately on Monday next to her husband, Sam, in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery. The second of Goldie and Frank Greenbaum's four daughters, Florence was born in Kansas City, Mo., on July 4, 1920, where she lived until marrying Sam Weisblatt and moving to Fort Worth. They had two sons, Paul and Herb, and together started Sam's Appliances and Furniture in 1946. Their family business is still going strong today after 74 years. Although Sam passed away in 1976, Florence remained a vital part of the business working six days a week until she was 94. Florence was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother finding every opportunity to enjoy family occasions whether big or small. The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to Trinity Terrace, her home for the last five years, and in particular to Pam, "T," and Emily for their devotion, especially during the past two months when the pandemic prevented her family from making their usual daily visits. SURVIVORS: In addition to her sons and their wives, Paul and Elaine Weisblatt and Herb and Rosemary Weisblatt of Fort Worth, Florence is survived by her grandchildren, Adina and David Rich of Prosper, Jon and Karen Weisblatt of Austin, Shari and Jeff London and Seth Weisblatt of Dallas, and Jeff Weisblatt of Fort Worth. She was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren and is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Herman of Dallas and Jean Cooper of Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Congregation Ahavath Shalom, Tarrant Area Food Bank or the charity of your choice, in her memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 20, 2020.