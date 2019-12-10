|
|
Floy Dene Piland EVERMAN--Floy Dene Piland, 91, of Everman, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. SERVICE: A visitation for Floy will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, with a funeral service at 9:30 a.m., at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, 4216 South Bowen Road, Arlington, Texas, 76016. Committal service: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.moorebowenroad.com for the Piland family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . You can donate online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Floydenepiland MEMORIAL. Floy Dene Piland was born April 17, 1928, in Alvord, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Page Piland. Floy Dene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to quilt for family and friends and was an expert seamstress. She was generous and found joy in helping others. SURVIVORS: Sons, Paul and wife, Judy, of Corpus Christi, Micheal of Everman, Kevin of Corpus Christi; daughter, Dianne Willis and husband, Tony, of Burleson; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019