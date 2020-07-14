Floyd Elton Sanders ARLINGTON--Floyd Elton Sanders, 81, died at his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Wednesday, July 15, Pecan Cemetery in Erath County. Floyd was born to Elton and Nellie Sanders in Tyler, Texas, on Feb. 15, 1939. He grew up in Tyler and Abilene and served in the Marines before moving to Arlington. Floyd was a fixture in Arlington ISD for many years, serving as a classroom teacher and eventually as an elementary school principal. He was a passionate proponent for and believer in the power of public education. An excellent judge of character, he was able to quickly judge who was competent and who loved children and hire them. He mastered a selection of "teacher looks" and "dad looks", and you had to know him for a bunch of years to decipher if the look he was giving you was meant in jest or if you were about to get it. It could definitely be said that he did not suffer fools gladly. He had a reputation for being the strong, silent, reserved type, which made it surprising that he was the first to strip down to his swimsuit and jump into the dunking booth at school carnivals. He loved traveling and every summer he packed his family up in their little camper and they'd head off to the mountains of Colorado. A lifelong learner, he took up Taekwondo in his mid 50s and even earned a second-degree black belt. If you were lucky enough to share a meal with him, the conversation was never about him; it was always about you. He made deposits into your life and seldom ever took a withdrawal. One piece of advice he often gave was it's better to ask for forgiveness than permission. SURVIVORS: His family members included his wife of 57 years, Cora Cook Sanders; his children, Rhonda Sanders and Stephen Sanders; his grandson, Judah Sanders; and his brother, Gary Sanders. He taught his family that the best life is one where you collect beautiful memories, rather than things. His family will continue to hold tight to the memories he created with them.