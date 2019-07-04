Floyd F. Clark KOPPERL -- Floyd Francis Clark, 91, former Cleburne Resident, noted poet, author and retired Peace Officer with the Tarrant county Sheriff's Department, passed away July 2, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation will be 6-8:00 P.M. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be conducted 10:00A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Laurel Land Cemetery in Fort Worth. Floyd F. Clark was born October 4, 1927, in Johnson County. He was a 1945 graduate of Cleburne High School. He was a Senior Traffic Clerk for Montgomery Ward's catalog house, prior to joining the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department, June 6, 1986. He was honored by Supervision and fellow officer of the new Correctional Center as "Deputy of the Year- 1993." His interests were varied; but, his lifetime efforts as a published author and poet were well recognized. He was also a member of the International Society of Poets, and a recognized publish author. His autobiography, "The Dark Days of October" won public acclaim. Clark was active in serval local senior community group including Plaza Medical Hospital's Senior Friends, and retired employees of Montgomery Ward. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Osceola Clark; a brother, J.W. Clark and wife Helen; Nephews, Jerel Wayne Clark and niece Betty Markum Gann. He is survived by nephew David Clark and wife Rita of Kopperl, one great niece; 6 great nephews; plus a host of friends and relatives.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019