Floyd Fred Benson FORT WORTH--Floyd Fred Benson, 91, was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Fort Worth, Texas, and passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Smithfield United Methodist Church, 6701 Smithfield Road, North Richland Hills, 76182. Floyd served 11 years in the U.S. Navy and retired from Cummins Sales and Service. He was a softball coach with the Richland Youth Association, a Merit Badge Instructor with the Boy Scouts, and a Junior Achievement mentor. Floyd loved gardening, camping and square dancing. He mentored his entire family with unconditional love, patience, forgiveness and was a great Christian example to all. Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Williams Benson; son, Edward Lewis Benson; and his second wife. Betty Pawley Benson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Lisa Benson Soliz, Brenda Benson, Jerel Pawley and Kay Pawley Irby; 22 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-9936382View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019