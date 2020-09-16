1/1
Floyd Henry Henk
1929 - 2020
June 28, 1929 - September 13, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Floyd Henry Henk (Retired Colonel US Army), 91, passed from this life into the waiting arms of Jesus on Sept. 13, 2020.
Graveside: 10 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Born June 28, 1929, on a farm outside of San Marcos, Texas, Floyd attended San Marcos High School, graduating at the age of 16. He enrolled at Texas A&M and became a Cadet in the Corps. Graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1950, he was inducted into the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant. One of his first assignments was to Ft. Chaffee, Arkansas. It was there that he met his first wife, Ora Ella "Rosie" Rose. Together they raised three children, Karen, Floyd Jr., and Robert. His military assignments sent him to Fort Hood, Texas, Korea (in 1951 and in 1965), Japan, Anchorage, Alaska, Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Fort Riley, Kan., and the Pentagon in Washington D.C., where he oversaw missile defense projects. In 1957, while living in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, he earned his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. After attending the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., in 1970, Colonel Floyd Henk was transferred to Fort Worth, Texas as District Engineer to oversee the Trinity River Project from 1971-1974. After retiring from his 25 year military career, Floyd became a partner in Yandell & Hiller Engineering Firm, where he worked for nearly 30 years. His life long love of golf led him to a membership at Colonial Country Club where he played for more than 45 years. In 1991, his wife, Rosie sadly passed away. Then in 1993 he married Jo Ann Lee. It was on the Colonial course where he aced (over a span of 30 years) all the par three holes in succession, #4, #8, #13, #16. He ended up with 7 aces total in his life time, one being in Japan. In 2013, he was inducted into the "Pride of the Plaid" for his over 40 years of service to the Colonial National Invitational Golf Tournament. Floyd was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Survivors: Wife, Jo Ann; children, Karen Tonrey and husband, Frank, Floyd Henry "Bo" Henk, Jr., and Robert Allen Henk and wife, Elizabeth; Jo Ann's children, Nancy Turner and husband, Scott and Anthony Lee and wife, Gina; an ever expanding family of 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Henk and wife, Barbara; and sisters, Joyce Voss and husband, Clarence and Doris Roessing.




Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
