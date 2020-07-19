Floyd Lee "Buddy" Mason FORT WORTH--Floyd Lee "Buddy" Mason was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Fort Worth and went into the arms of his Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel, Dr. Jim Brewer officiating. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Floyd was a devoted husband, dedicated father, professional printer, creative joke teller/comedian, dedicated member of his church, and enjoyed sharing his love and compassion for everyone through his humor. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Nellie Mae; sisters, Virginia Kelly and Bobbie Webber; brother, Charles Richard; and son, Brian Penn. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sharon Mason; sons, Tim, Mark and Adam Mason; daughters, Amy Spradling and Jackie Horn; brother-in-law, Cledis Kelly; sister-in-law, Elma Mason; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.