Floyd Leon Rutledge, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Floyd Leon Rutledge, Jr., 75, of Fort Worth, TX, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation: Friday at 2 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Service to follow at 3:30 p.m. MEMORIALS: Shriners Hospital-Houston and Scottish Rite Hospital-Dallas. He was born in Tucson, Ariz. on August 27, 1943. He was married to Linda Rutledge on May 23, 1979, in Fort Worth. Floyd had a career in Law Enforcement for Tarrant County, Sherriff's Dept. He was a Past Master at Tabernacle Lodge 1195, Past High Priest in Chapter 378 and Past Thrice Illustrious Master Council 315. Past Patron South FW 835. Past Watchman of Shepherds North star Shrine 2 of Texas. He was a member of Southside Commandery 83 and Moslah Temple Shrine. Floyd was a history buff and enjoyed traveling across the country with Linda, visiting museums and historical sites. He is preceded in death by parents Floyd L. Rutledge and Helen H. Rutledge. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Linda Rutledge; Sister, Susan Dees and husband, Larry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019