Flynn Vincent Long Jr.
Flynn Vincent Long Jr. SAN ANGELO--Reverend Flynn Vincent Long Jr., 92, passed from this life to join the Church Triumphant on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in San Angelo. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in Mount Olive Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas. SURVIVORS: Wife, Kay Long of San Angelo; sister, Teeka Baldwin of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Martha Long Mann and husband, John, of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Flynn Long III of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Sarah Long Jordan and husband, Max, of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
