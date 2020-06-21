Forrest Franklin Aven
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forrest Franklin Aven AUSTIN--Forrest Franklin Aven, age 91, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. SERVICE: Forrest will be cremated and interred at the Memorial Garden of Lakeway Church in Lakeway, Texas. There will be a private family service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, Texas. Forrest lived, graduated from TCU (1954), and worked (LTV over 30 years) in the Fort Worth-Arlington area for 50 years. Forrest lived a full life dedicated to Christ and his family. His parents, Dreyfus and Ruby Aven, along with his brother, Don Aven, preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: Forrest is survived by the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Julia Carolyn Ricks; their two children, Dr. Forrest (Frank) Aven Jr and Cheryl Aven Taylor; their spouses, Patti Piper Aven and John Scott Taylor; and three grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor, Christopher Taylor, and Morgan Aven. You may sign the guestbook, leave a remembrance, and view a complete obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/forrest-aven-9209761.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
5124421446
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved