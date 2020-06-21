Forrest Franklin Aven AUSTIN--Forrest Franklin Aven, age 91, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. SERVICE: Forrest will be cremated and interred at the Memorial Garden of Lakeway Church in Lakeway, Texas. There will be a private family service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, Texas. Forrest lived, graduated from TCU (1954), and worked (LTV over 30 years) in the Fort Worth-Arlington area for 50 years. Forrest lived a full life dedicated to Christ and his family. His parents, Dreyfus and Ruby Aven, along with his brother, Don Aven, preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: Forrest is survived by the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Julia Carolyn Ricks; their two children, Dr. Forrest (Frank) Aven Jr and Cheryl Aven Taylor; their spouses, Patti Piper Aven and John Scott Taylor; and three grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor, Christopher Taylor, and Morgan Aven. You may sign the guestbook, leave a remembrance, and view a complete obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/forrest-aven-9209761.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.