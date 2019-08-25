Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Foy V. Parham Obituary
Foy V Parham NASHVILLE, TENN.--Foy V Parham left this earth peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the age of 83. Foy, along with his twin brother Roy, was born Sept. 11, 1935, in Walnut Springs and attended school in Stephenville, Texas, where he eventually met his lifelong sweetheart, Bobbye Louise Evatt. Foy and Bobbye were married in 1957 and relocated to Fort Worth where he entered the shipping and delivery business - working for such companies as A&P, A.L. Davis, Vandervoort's, Boswell, Buddies and Kimbell. After the birth of son Kent in 1962, Foy was employed by Winn Dixie and retired after several decades. Foy was preceded in death by wife, Bobbye Louise Parham; parents, Willie T. and Olivia Parham; and brothers, Roy, Billy Ray and Charles Gene. SURVIVORS: Foy Parham is survived by son, Kent Gregory Parham, and son-in-law, Stephen Wayne Boysen Jr. of Nashville, Tenn. He's also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Jay Pittman of Stephenville, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
