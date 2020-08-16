1/
Fran Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fran Foster BURLESON--Fran Foster, 76, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. in Burleson, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, First Baptist Church Burleson. Fran was a graduate of Plano HS, received BA from Texas Woman's University and am MA from the University of Texas at Arlington. She served as a kindergarten teacher at Deer Creek Elementary in Crowley and a reading coach at Souder Elementary in Everman; plus, she devoted herself to the ministry at FBCB by pouring herself into the summer children's music programs and faithfully singing in the choir and ringing handbells. Her greatest love was her husband; her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, James "Jimmy" and Vera Roller; her brothers, E.L. Sonny, Randy; sister, Linda Roller. SURVIVORS: Her beloved husband of almost 54 years, Mackay; daughter, Michelle and her husband, Jeff Rasco; daughter, Phoebe Harris and her husband, David; daughter, Sharon Ruth and her husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Cadence, Evangeline and Daria Rasco, Adelais and Aislynn Harris, and Cassidy and Apollo Ruth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved