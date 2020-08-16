Fran Foster BURLESON--Fran Foster, 76, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. in Burleson, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, First Baptist Church Burleson. Fran was a graduate of Plano HS, received BA from Texas Woman's University and am MA from the University of Texas at Arlington. She served as a kindergarten teacher at Deer Creek Elementary in Crowley and a reading coach at Souder Elementary in Everman; plus, she devoted herself to the ministry at FBCB by pouring herself into the summer children's music programs and faithfully singing in the choir and ringing handbells. Her greatest love was her husband; her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, James "Jimmy" and Vera Roller; her brothers, E.L. Sonny, Randy; sister, Linda Roller. SURVIVORS: Her beloved husband of almost 54 years, Mackay; daughter, Michelle and her husband, Jeff Rasco; daughter, Phoebe Harris and her husband, David; daughter, Sharon Ruth and her husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Cadence, Evangeline and Daria Rasco, Adelais and Aislynn Harris, and Cassidy and Apollo Ruth.