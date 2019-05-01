|
Frances Ailene Sheffield PINEHURST, N.C.--Frances "Ailene" Sheffield, 81, beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at a hospice in Pinehurst, N.C. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Friday, May 3, in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: One hour prior to the service at Moore Funeral Home. Ailene's strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through. Ailene was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Sheffield, and her brother, Billy Joe Davis. SURVIVORS: Children, R.L. Sheffield and Lisa Bomkamp; and brother, Jacke Davis.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019