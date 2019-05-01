Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74114
918-622-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sheffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ailene Sheffield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Ailene Sheffield Obituary
Frances Ailene Sheffield PINEHURST, N.C.--Frances "Ailene" Sheffield, 81, beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at a hospice in Pinehurst, N.C. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Friday, May 3, in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: One hour prior to the service at Moore Funeral Home. Ailene's strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried her through. Ailene was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Sheffield, and her brother, Billy Joe Davis. SURVIVORS: Children, R.L. Sheffield and Lisa Bomkamp; and brother, Jacke Davis.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now