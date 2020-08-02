1/1
Frances Ann Browning
Frances Ann Browning NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Frances Ann Browning, 84, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. All at the funeral home. Graveside follows the service in the cemetery. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved unconditionally. Frances retired from General Dynamics (later, Lockheed Martin) after 25 years of service and then continued to serve the community volunteering through Tarrant County Guardianship services for many more years. She was an avid bowler where she met her husband of 47 years and was her grandkids #1 fan in the stands. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Browning; son, Gary Browning; mother; father; and five siblings. SURVIVORS: Son, Daniel Browning and wife, Tracy Browning; daughter, Karen Watson and husband, Phil Watson; grandkids, Brittany (Chris), Holli (Jesse), Shelby (Cody), Zachary, Tara, Macy (Tyler); and great-grandkids, Josalynn, Parker, Moira, Corbin, Lenee and Pricilla.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
