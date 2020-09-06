Frances Anne McCleskey Jackson

June 14, 1930 - August 26, 2020

Pagosa Springs, Colorado - Anne Jackson, 90, passed on Wednesday, Aug. 26 in Pagosa Springs; the town and Colorado Rocky Mountains she loved so much. Anne's spirit will continue the journey set for her.

Anne was born in Ft. Worth, TX. to Ray and Mildred McCleskey of Handley, TX., a Banker and Housewife. As a young woman she met, married, and began a family with Ft. Worth attorney Alfred J. Jackson Jr.

Anne is survived by her sons Keith of Ft. Worth, Chris of Ft. Lauderdale, extended family and very many friends.

Anne held a Masters Degree and her life-long passion was working as an Interior Designer, Fashion Model, and School Teacher. She enjoyed travels to Europe, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Fiji, Brazil, along with hiking and camping around the USA alongside her dachshund Raja.

Anne had a deep love and compassion for all living things in our natural world.

Her many active interests were snow skiing, tennis, and exploring nature underwater as a certified scuba diver.

Anne, as a deeply spiritual being wished for cremation upon her passing and ashes spread amongst the Rocky Mountain flowers of an alpine lake in Colorado.





