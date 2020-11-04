Frances Bondurant

October 11, 1925 - October 28, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Frances Faye Wadley Bondurant, 95, left us dancing in spirit on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to join her heavenly family.

Private Funeral: Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, at First Christian Church, 910 S Collins St., Arlington. Private Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Public Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.

Memorials: Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County.

Frances was born on October 11, 1925 in Italy, TX, to Fred Wadley and Blanche Farrar Wadley. Her family soon relocated to Arlington, TX where she remained for the past 89 years to live an abundant life by serving family, friends, and her community.

A graduate of Arlington High School in 1941, she served as drum majorette; and attended Arlington State College. Frances married Bill Bondurant in April of 1945 and they raised 3 sons. She worked for Arlington First National Bank.

A longtime active member of First Christian Church since 1938, she and her husband were instrumental in the rebuild of the church after the fire. She had a passion for all veteran causes, supported the military, and was an advocate and contributor of the Diabetes Foundation. She also served others by volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

Frances was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and season ticketholder. She loved to fish and enjoyed nature. She loved to travel; her favorite place was New Mexico as she loved the land that inspired Georgia O'Keefe.

Frances was a member of Shady Valley Country Club, Chaparral Dinner Club of Dallas, and Petroleum Club of Fort Worth. She and Bill were founding members of Rolling Hills Country Club. Frances was the consummate hostess and loved cocktail hour.

She was an avid dancer and along with her husband, founded the Blondo Dance Club of Arlington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lusk Bondurant Sr. in 1992; her parents; a sister; and her son, William "Bill" Lusk Bondurant Jr. on January 1, 2004.

Survivors: She is survived by her children, John Michael Bondurant Sr. and significant other, Marion Lewis, Robert Franklin Bondurant and wife, Julia Renee; 3 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.







