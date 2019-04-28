Home

Frances Brooks Obituary
Frances Brooks BEDFORD--Frances Brooks, 68, went to her new home in heaven on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Colleyville, 1000 Church St., Colleyville, Texas, 76034. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the North Texas Food Bank. Fran's strength was an inspiration to all who knew her. She dealt with a number of illnesses over the years but overcame them all until the last battle. Her kind spirit and exceptional love will always be in our hearts. She was a sweet, affectionate and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. We will miss her greatly. SURVIVORS: Fran is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry; her daughter, Tara; her son, Steven and his wife, Allison, and their children, Drew and Ella; and her stepdaughter, Tina Rash and her husband, Tim, and their children, Jayde and Mikayla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
