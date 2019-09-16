|
Frances Catherine Tirk Matthews NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Frances Catherine Tirk Matthews, 94, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Graveside: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Frances Tirk Matthews grew up on her family farm in Colleyville. She would go on to teach girls' Physical Education for 25 years at Carter Riverside High School in Fort Worth. However, it was on the family farm that her career in athletics began. Although there were no treadmills, stationary bikes, or workout rooms, there were plenty of cows that needed milking and chores that needed to be done. The outdoors served as Frances and her sister Lydia's workout room. Frances attended high school in Grapevine where she participated on the girls' teams and her passion for sports flourished. Once, during a championship game against rival Lewisville, she went eleven for eleven from the free throw line to lead her team to victory. She was also a cheerleader who was beloved by her peers and was once voted "Outstanding Student of the Year" by her classmates. Shortly after graduating from the University of North Texas, Frances met her husband, Buel Matthews, at a dance in the Blackstone Hotel in Fort Worth. They married in 1948 and were together until his passing in 1995. Frances was a passionate supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Frances was what many would call "a character". She was mischievous and loved a good laugh. She will be missed by many. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Buel Matthews; younger brother, Joseph Tirk; and her older brother, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Tirk Jr., who was killed in World War II. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved older sister, Lydia (Tirk) Alholm.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 16, 2019