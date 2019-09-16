Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Catherine Tirk Matthews


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Catherine Tirk Matthews Obituary
Frances Catherine Tirk Matthews NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Frances Catherine Tirk Matthews, 94, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Graveside: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Frances Tirk Matthews grew up on her family farm in Colleyville. She would go on to teach girls' Physical Education for 25 years at Carter Riverside High School in Fort Worth. However, it was on the family farm that her career in athletics began. Although there were no treadmills, stationary bikes, or workout rooms, there were plenty of cows that needed milking and chores that needed to be done. The outdoors served as Frances and her sister Lydia's workout room. Frances attended high school in Grapevine where she participated on the girls' teams and her passion for sports flourished. Once, during a championship game against rival Lewisville, she went eleven for eleven from the free throw line to lead her team to victory. She was also a cheerleader who was beloved by her peers and was once voted "Outstanding Student of the Year" by her classmates. Shortly after graduating from the University of North Texas, Frances met her husband, Buel Matthews, at a dance in the Blackstone Hotel in Fort Worth. They married in 1948 and were together until his passing in 1995. Frances was a passionate supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Frances was what many would call "a character". She was mischievous and loved a good laugh. She will be missed by many. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Buel Matthews; younger brother, Joseph Tirk; and her older brother, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Tirk Jr., who was killed in World War II. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved older sister, Lydia (Tirk) Alholm.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now