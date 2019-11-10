|
Frances "Susie" Cleon Sisk ARLINGTON--Frances Sisk, a longtime resident of Hurst, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at an Arlington care facility, surrounded by her family. She will always be remembered as a beloved mother, grandma, wife, and friend to all that knew her. SERVICE: Services will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church, Hurst, Texas, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, starting with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Entombment follows at 12:30 p.m. in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the , , or Mid-Cities Community Cats. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. Floral condolences in honor of Frances Sisk may be made by calling Lilium Florals and Events, 817-589-1566. Frances, known by most of us as "Susie," was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Ava, Mo., to Homey and Grace Rogers Martin. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Cary Shady of Arlington, Texas; granddaughter, Corinne Knorr and great-grandson, Robin Knorr, of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Cameryn Shady, also of Arlington. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Morris Sisk. Susie and Morris were married on June 8, 1953, in Mercedes, Texas, and moved to Hurst, Texas, in 1960. She was active in the Women's Club and other community interests. After the birth of her daughter, she devoted her time to church (member of FUMC Hurst), PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and many other school and extracurricular activities for which her daughter is infinitely grateful. Later, Susie worked as an insurance adjuster for several years before joining her husband in retirement, traveling and enjoying her grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019