Frances Dolores Brooks
1932 - 2020
Frances Dolores Brooks FORT WORTH--Frances Dolores Brooks, 88, passed away from natural causes at the home of her daughter on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Brooks. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Theresa and husband, Brooks Dickey, of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Paul Brooks of Belle Fourche, S.D.; brother, John and wife, Diane Martinez, of White Mountain Lake, Ariz.; granddaughter, Frances and husband, Scott Hutson, of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandsons, Derick and Gunner Hutson of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson, Barry and wife, Pam Dickey, and their son, Lance Dickey, of Mansfield, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. LASTING IMPRESSIONS FUNERALS & CREMATIONS North Richland Hills, 817-616-3695 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

