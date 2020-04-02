Home

Frances Elmore

Frances Elmore Obituary
Frances Elmore PUEBLO, COLO. -- Frances Elmore, 80, of Pueblo Colorado, passed away March, 23, 2020. SERVICE: A graveside service for the Immediate family will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Arthur Elmore. Frances will always be loved and remembered by family and friends. She enjoyed living in Colorado during the last forty years of her life and wished to returned to Texas for burial. SURVIVORS: Four children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020
