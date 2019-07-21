Frances Evelyn Wilkerson Posey FORT WORTH--Frances Evelyn Wilkerson Posey, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 13, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Greenwood. Frances was born June 19, 1924, in Quitaque, Texas, to Thomas Newton and Caroline "Carrie" Ophelia Wilkerson. During her youth, her family moved several times before settling in Aubrey, Texas, where Frances graduated from high school with a letter in volleyball. After high school, Frances attended the Metropolitan Business School in Dallas and then Texas Women's College in Denton, Texas. Following the death of her father, Frances left college to help her mother run the family's boarding house in Dallas. Frances worked in a variety of civil service jobs during this time. She attended Calvary Baptist Church where she met Keith Posey. They married in 1952 and were married for almost 63 years. Keith and Frances moved to Fort Worth in the early 1950s and became members of the North Fort Worth Baptist Church where Frances served in several Sunday School positions. Frances returned to North Texas State University and finished her degree in elementary education in 1970. She worked in the Castleberry Independent School District as a teacher aide and as a teacher. She retired after many years of working with her beloved fourth graders in 1989. Frances moved to live in Las Vegas with her daughter, Rebecca, and her husband, David, following Keith's death in 2015. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Rebecca Kaatz and husband, David; daughter, Beth Posey and Jim Holmes; granddaughter, Helen Campbell and husband, Taylor; great-granddaughter, Julianne Pinon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019