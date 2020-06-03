Frances Hicks McDuff GRAPEVINE--Frances Hicks McDuff, 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. Frances was born the only child of Hugh and Nancy Hicks of Freeport, Texas, on Nov. 13, 1930. Frances was a girl scout during World War II and graduated Freeport High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, James M. McDuff of Fort Worth, on Feb. 11, 1951. They were married for 45 years and lived an active life in Angleton, Texas. Frances lived her dream being a wife and mother, raising her three wonderful children. She enjoyed many years of traveling, taking photographs, and volunteering. Frances loved the State of Texas, wild birds, butterflies, rainbows and the color purple. She was a passionate Horned Frogs fan and supported all things TCU. She also liked Big Band Music and Mexican food. Frances was an active parishioner at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church from 1951-2009. She served as publicity chairman, Sunday School teacher, on altar guild, Daughters of the King, and established Older Wiser Loving Seniors (OWLS) group. She was a charter and honorary active life member of the Auxiliary of Angleton-Danbury Medical Center since 1969, completed 10,000 hours and coordinated the bloodmobile program for six years. The joys of her life were her family, friends, and helping others. She never met a stranger and loved all people. She was extremely proud of all of her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to talk about them. She will be fondly remembered for her kind smile, infectious laughter and her devoted love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Frances was preceded in death by her husband; son, Gene D. McDuff; son, Jerry W. McDuff; and daughter-in-law, Denise Suggs McDuff. SURVIVORS: Frances leaves behind countless friends and family to cherish her memory, including daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Edgar Fowler of Krum, Texas; daughter-in-law, Susan McDuff of Arlington, Texas; granddaughters, Brandi McDuff and Lisa Talley Boevers; grandsons, Keith McDuff, James McDuff, Hunter Talley, Zachary McDuff; and six great-grandchildren. BURIAL: Private graveside service for family only in Angleton Cemetery by Palms Funeral Home. At a later date a celebration of life will be held at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Angleton, Texas, and Justin United Methodist Church in Justin, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests for donations to be made in memory of Frances to the Angleton-Danbury Medical Center, Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Justin United Methodist Church or the charity of your choosing.