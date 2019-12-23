|
|
Frances Lucretia Reed FORT WORTH--Frances Lucretia Reed, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SafeHaven of Tarrant County. Frances was born Oct. 15, 1935, in Marshall, Ark., to Royce and Dorothy Weisenberger. She was a Fort Worth resident for more than 60 years, moving here just after marrying her sweetheart, Charlie Reed. She was a loving mother and grandmother, known affectionately as "Honey" by her grandchildren and many others. She never missed a performance of her children's or grandchildren's, be it a sporting event, drama performance, cheerleading competition, or dance recital. During her life, Frances was an avid seamstress, reader and loved all things bright and beautiful. Her greatest joys in life were her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Frances is survived by her children, Chris Reed and wife, Connie, Mitch Reed and wife, Betsy, Barbara Bunte and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Charlsie Lucich, Allie Murray, Ashley McGinnis, Lauren Faber, Christian Bunte and Hannah Bunte; and great-grandchildren, Blaire Lucich, Georgia Faber, and Charlie Faber.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 23, 2019