Frances "Jerry" Noey FORT WORTH--Frances "Jerry" Noey passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Jerry was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Frances and David Denton. Her family moved to Fort Worth in the early '40s where she graduated from Arlington Heights High School. She met her future husband, Ben Noey, while working at the TCU Theater as a teenager, and they were married in 1951. She graduated from TCU and was an elementary school teacher in Fort Worth for 27 years. Jerry was a loving wife, mother and friend who was known for always putting the needs of others first. Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, and daughter, Cindy. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Ben Jr. of Fort Worth; nephew, James Denton of Houston; and sisters-in-law, Pat Denton of Fort Worth and Donna Denton of Arizona. INTERMENT: She was buried in a private ceremony Friday, July 12, 2019.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 23, 2019
