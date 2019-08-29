|
Frances Othell Galindo SAGINAW -- Frances Othell Johnson Galindo, 80, went with angels Sunday, August 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Frances was a beautiful, strong, lighthearted woman who loved life. She was the best story teller and could make any story hilarious. Her family was the most precious to her. She loved unconditionally. She was so very loved by all of her family. A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grand-mother. Our hearts are broken from her loss. We love you. SURVIVORS: Sister, Stella Ellis; husband, Bill; daughters, Cheryl Easly and Steffanie Kimbrough; grandchildren, Diane Ford and wife, Monica, Chase Kimbrough and wife, Jennifer, Sarah Easly; great-grandchildren, Ethan Cole, Samuel LaBruyere, Kinley Ford, Jaxon, Noah and Austyn Kimbrough; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
