Frances Pitts FORT WORTH -- Frances Pitts, loving mother, sister and aunt, left this earth peacefully, Saturday, October 19, 2019 to go home to her Lord and Savior. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 5 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Frances was born in Fort Worth on April 23, 1942 to Lena and Woody Mires and spent her life in Ft. Worth and surrounding area. SURVIVORS: Her sons, David Pitts and wife, Debbie and Randy Pitts; and her sister, Nancy Huneycutt and husband, Lane.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019