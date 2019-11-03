Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Pitts


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Pitts Obituary
Frances Pitts FORT WORTH -- Frances Pitts, loving mother, sister and aunt, left this earth peacefully, Saturday, October 19, 2019 to go home to her Lord and Savior. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 5 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Frances was born in Fort Worth on April 23, 1942 to Lena and Woody Mires and spent her life in Ft. Worth and surrounding area. SURVIVORS: Her sons, David Pitts and wife, Debbie and Randy Pitts; and her sister, Nancy Huneycutt and husband, Lane.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -