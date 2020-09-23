Frances Sutter

May 29, 1928 - September 14, 2020

Haltom City, Texas - Frances Louise Sutter, born May 29, 1928 in Thurber, Texas, to Helen and Hulen Patterson, and passed away Sept. 14, 2020 in Walsenburg, Colorado of natural causes. Her son, Mark S. Sutter, was present at her passing. She did not suffer.

Mark and Frances were residents of Haltom City, Texas since 1961. They were married 54 years. Frances retired from Skyline Industries in Fort Worth, then worked for FEMA in Denton, until she was 75.She was an artist and leaves behind many oil paintings with her family. She loved fancy cars, with Cadillac's being her favorite. As a young women, she rode Indian motorcycles. Frances lived a full life and left this world loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark T. Sutter, who passed away June 13, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas; and granddaughter, Tiffany A. Blassingame.

Frances is survived by her son and daughter, Julia Jones of Keller, Texas; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.







