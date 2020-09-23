1/1
Frances Sutter
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Sutter
May 29, 1928 - September 14, 2020
Haltom City, Texas - Frances Louise Sutter, born May 29, 1928 in Thurber, Texas, to Helen and Hulen Patterson, and passed away Sept. 14, 2020 in Walsenburg, Colorado of natural causes. Her son, Mark S. Sutter, was present at her passing. She did not suffer.
Mark and Frances were residents of Haltom City, Texas since 1961. They were married 54 years. Frances retired from Skyline Industries in Fort Worth, then worked for FEMA in Denton, until she was 75.She was an artist and leaves behind many oil paintings with her family. She loved fancy cars, with Cadillac's being her favorite. As a young women, she rode Indian motorcycles. Frances lived a full life and left this world loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark T. Sutter, who passed away June 13, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas; and granddaughter, Tiffany A. Blassingame.
Frances is survived by her son and daughter, Julia Jones of Keller, Texas; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved