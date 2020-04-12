|
Frances Uldrich Fatka FORT WORTH--Frances Uldrich Fatka, 77, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home. INTERMENT: Frances was laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in memory of Frances Uldrich Fatka. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving husband of 56 years, Tom Fatka; children, Sharon "Sheri" Rae Milhollin (Earl Manning), of Fort Worth, Julie D. Fields (Glenn Carr) of Fort Worth, Thomas "Tommy" E. Fatka and wife, Liz, of Warrensburg, Mo, and Lauren R. Wall of Fort Worth; brothers, Jim Uldrich of Amherst, Ohio, and Bill Uldrich and wife, Kathy, of Gassaway, W.Va.; sisters, Ruth Uldrich of Gassaway, W.Va., Susan Hull and husband, Jim, of Weston, W,Va., and Sharon Barth and husband, John, of Charleston, W.Va.; and she was adored by 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many, many "adopted" children; and other relatives and dear friends.
