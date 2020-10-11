Francesca Morgan Gupton
September 15, 1923 - October 6, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Francesca Morgan Gupton "Cecca," 97, passed away peacefully, at home on October 6, 2020 surrounded by family.
A fifth generation Fort Worth native, Cecca was born September 15, 1923 to Frances Van Zandt and Charles Lewalling Morgan. A graduate of Arlington Heights High School where she was voted "Class Favorite", she attended Stevens College and The University of Texas, Austin. She recently received her 75 year pin from the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
Cecca was married to William Lindsay Gupton, Jr. for 46 years. After their children left for college, she sold real estate and for many years, served as the Registrar for the Amon Carter Museum.
A lifelong member of River Crest Country Club, she enjoyed golf and tennis and was an avid bridge player. She was a member of The Assembly, The Fort Worth Garden Club, The Lecture Foundation, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and was a community volunteer with The Junior League of Fort Worth.
Predeceased by her parents, her two brothers, and her husband, Cecca is survived by her sister, Martha Morgan; three children and their spouses, Marty and Jim Norman, Shelley and Bill Gupton, Lisa and Ted Gupton; five grandsons and their wives, Holly and Lee Norman, Taira and Darin Norman, Rachel and Billy Gupton, Ted Gupton Jr., Mary Clay and Crawford Gupton; seven great-grandchildren; many cousins; and nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Cecca's caregivers, Maria Medina, Gail Simms, Ayesha Smith and to VITAS Hospice for their warm and professional care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 917 Lamar St., Fort Worth, 76102, or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, Ill. 60707.