Sr. Francesca Walterscheid

December 4, 1927 - October 4, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Sister Francesca (née Helen Marie) Walterscheid, died October 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Dr., Fort Worth, (with masks and social distancing), for family and friends.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sisters of St. Mary, 909 W. Shaw St., Ft. Worth, TX, 76110-4057.

Sister Francesca was born in Muenster, Texas. She entered the Sisters of St. Mary in 1946, taking the name Francesca in honor of St. Frances Cabrini. She became an excellent primary teacher, teaching in numerous schools operated by the Sisters of St. Mary in Texas and Hollister, California. Diminutive in stature, she related so well with small children that she is still remembered by many students who continue to visit her at OLV Center.

Much of Sister's work for the community in Fort Worth involved caring for the sick and aged, both at the OLV building on Hemphill and at the newer OLV Center on Shaw St. At the Center, she has served as Maintenance and Kitchen Supervisor and Coordinator of the Retirement Community.

Modest about her accomplishments, she is remembered for her optimism, her sunny disposition, her simplicity, her willingness to help others and her irrepressible sense of humor. She and her "crew" decorated for birthdays and seasonal parties and she fulfilled her dream of being a majorette when she led the Sisters in parades through the house to the tune of "When the Saints Go Marchin' In."

She is survived by many nieces (grand and great), cousins, and the Sisters of her religious community.







