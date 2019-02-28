Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Francis Holden
Francis Allyne Wuensche Holden

Francis Allyne Wuensche Holden Obituary
Francis A. Holden NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Francis Allyne Wuensche Holden, 93, died peacefully on February 25, 2019 in her home in North Richland Hills. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. on Saturday with viewing Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. all at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Burial: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park following the service. Francis was born on the family farm in Wilson, Texas in 1925. She received her degree in zoology in 1953 from Texas Tech University. While working in Lubbock, Francis met and married Doug. They then moved to the side of a mountain near Malvern, Arkansas to begin their adventures in cattle farming. Francis and Doug moved to Colleyville in 1974 to raise their children and those of her sister Darlene White. Open to all neighboring children and friends her kitchen was never closed. There was always room for one more at her table. Francis turned her passion for gardening into a career when she opened her plant maintenance service, "Designer Greens by Francis." She thrived on the interaction with the people she served and did not retire until age 82. Francis was a lifelong Lutheran and charter member of Messiah Lutheran in Keller. Francis was known for her warmth and genuine interest in others. She leaves us rich in memories. Predeceased by her loving husband Doug in 2014. SURVIVORS: son, Derek (Karen) Holden; daughters, Jill (Rebecca Dunlap) Holden, and Dawn Holden; nieces, Rachael (Jim) Butler and Melinda (Darin) Mitchell and their children.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
