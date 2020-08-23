Francis E. Kupec Jr. HURST--Francis E. Kupec Jr., 68, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home in Hurst. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville. Rosary and visitation: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the church. Frank was born Oct. 4, 1951, to Francis and Wanda Tustin Kupec at Castle Air Force Base, Atwater, Calif. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Kupec of Hurst; daughter, Kristina Cramer and her husband, Michel Cramer; grandchildren, Christian, Natalee, and Tyler Cramer; mother, Wanda Kupec of Harlingen; brother, John Kupec and wife, Millie, of Coombs; 18 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; along with many beloved cousins and friends.