Francis Joseph "Frank" Wagner ARLINGTON--Francis Joseph "Frank" Wagner, 90, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Arlington. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, with a vigil beginning at 7 p.m., at the church. Frank was born in 1929 in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Anna Grunauer Wagner. He graduated from St. Augustine High School in Chicago. He received his engineering degree from Lewis University and Tri-State University and post-graduate studies at the University of Dallas. Frank was employed by Bell Aircraft in Buffalo in 1950 and was relocated to Texas by Bell Helicopter in 1953 and retired after 40 years as director of engineering. He served in the Army during the Korean War supporting the introduction of helicopters and served seven more years in the Reserves. Frank was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Men's Club. He was a member of the Serra Club and a past member of the K of C Council 3460. He was a continuous member of the American Helicopter Society. Frank was a longtime member of Rolling Hills Country Club. He was awarded a lifetime membership to the PTA during his 23 years of volunteer tutoring at Corey Elementary School. He also spent his retirement delivering Meals on Wheels. Frank was preceded in death by his siblings, Sister M. Rosemary, PHJC; Clara Wagner; and Joseph Wagner. SURVIVORS: Wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Ann Meyer Wagner; children, Ann, Bill, Marie, Tony, Patricia, Edward and Kenneth; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary