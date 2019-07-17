Francis L. Schulte OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.--Francis L. Schulte, 94, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Olka. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Francis will be laid to rest next to his parents on Saturday, July 20, in the Catholic Cemetery in Victoria, Texas. Prayer service: 10:30 a.m.Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel, Oklahoma City, Okla. Francis was born Oct. 6, 1924, in Victoria, Texas. He graduated from Victoria's Patti Welder High School in 1942 with honors. After graduation, he worked for the Orange Crush bottling company for one year as a delivery driver before joining the U.S. Marine Corps as a Japanese translator. He completed his basic training at Camp Pendleton, Calif., was stationed on Maui, Hawaii, Saipan, and, lastly, lwo Jima with the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Marine divisions. He served from May 1943 through Novmeber 1945, and was honorably discharged. After his service, Francis attended the University of Texas in Austin 1947-1951 and graduated with an engineering degree. Francis was hired as a petroleum engineer with Richardson Bass Oil and Gas Company based in Fort Worth, Texas. After 42 years of service, he retired and enjoyed a quiet lifestyle with frequent trips to Victoria, Texas, to visit his brother and trips to Oklahoma City, Okla., to visit his sister and family. Francis was a devout Catholic and considered his home church and parish to be Holy Family Catholic Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Due to health issues, in March 2015, his nieces and nephews moved Francis to Oklahoma City to be able to offer care, support, and enjoy his company in his later years. Francis was preceded in death by his parents, August and Martha Rose Schulte; his sister, Mildred Hardy; and his brother, Oscar Schulte. SURVIVORS: His sister-in-law, Dora Schulte of Round Rock, Texas; three nieces, two nephews, and their spouses and children. His nieces are Marilyn Brown of Duncan, Okla., Charlotte Grigsby of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Janet Lowery of Ada, Okla. Nephews are Tom Hardy of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Gerald Hardy of Mustang, Okla. Survivors also include many great-nieces and nephews. SMITH & KERNKE FUNERAL DIRECTORS Oklahoma City, Okla., 405-302-0021 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019