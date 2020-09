Susan and David,

I want to thank you both for being so kind to me, and for being able to facilitate bringing your dad to the beach house last summer, meeting him is something I will cherish forever and it wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for you, thank you. I remember watching Uncle Buddy on the old home videos when I was younger, and his corny jokes made it through all the years. I’m going to miss hearing the old memories and especially his jokes when I’d call, most definitely the one about the cows watching the “moooo-vies”! Your dad was quite the character and will be deeply missed by all. Susan and David thank you for everything you have done to help him, please call me if there is anything I can do.

~Paul

