|
|
Francis Marion Eichelberger ARLINGTON--Francis "Ike" Marion Eichelberger, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Grand Prairie, Texas. VISITATION: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1219 N Davis, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Ike was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Cedar Bayou, Texas, to George Walter Eichelberger and Nona Anna Thomas Eichelberger. Ike proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. Ike was preceded in death by his wife, Esta Haley Eichelberger; brothers, Byron Eichelberger and Robert Eichelberger; and sister, Janet Anderson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by brother, George Eichelberger; sister, Bonnie Howe; son, Clint Harris and his wife, Cathy, and their children, Josh and Jennifer; daughter, Patricia Kirkpatrick and her husband, Keith, and their children, Jason, Brett, Jennifer, and Kellye; son, Cliff Harris and his wife, Jill, and their daughter, Shannon; Stephen Harris and his daughter, Leslie; daughter, Rebecca Jones and her husband, Reynold, and their children, Jacob and Alex; son, Michael Eichelberger and his wife, Starla; and many more nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019