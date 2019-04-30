Francis Neve FORT WORTH--Frank Neve, 82, departed this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was an original. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, in Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the James M. Norman Scholarship Fund of the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, P.O. Box 17005, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Frank was born in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 5, 1936, the son of Byron and Louise Neve. He graduated from Austin High and attended the University of Texas. He began a successful career in data processing with the state comptroller's office. His career later brought him to Fort Worth with Commercial Standard Insurance. In 1967, he and his partners formed Commercial Computer Services where he spent the remainder of his career. Frank was a founding member and past chairman of the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate and a member of the board of directors of the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. He was a longtime member of the Tejas Vaqueros trail ride where he served as Maverick Mother, camp captain of the Los Hombres No Nombre Camp and vice presidente. Frank was also very involved at the Possum Kingdom Chamber of Commerce where he served as president for several years. Frank loved life and loved people. He shared many great friendships across generations. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors where he spent time with friends and family hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time at Possum Kingdom Lake. He loved to cook and host events for his friends. He was here for the good times. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Carol Ann Scroggie Neve. SURVIVORS: Wife, Kathy Watts Neve; daughter, Michelle Johnson and grandson, Ryan; son, Fln Neve, his wife, Whitney, and grandchildren, Marshall and Olivia; sister, Carolyn Neve; and extended family, Jim Welch, Bob Welch, Ron Welch, Mark Welch and their families.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019