Francis Ross Brackett SAN ANTONIO--Francis Ross Brackett, 72, beloved husband, father, granddaddy and friend, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: All are invited to celebrate his life at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St., San Antonio, TX 78205. Ross was born to Arthur and Frances Brackett on April 3, 1947, in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended R.L. Paschal High School and graduated from Schreiner High School, ultimately going on to receive his degree from Texas Christian University. TCU is also where he met the love of his life, Jane Hogan, on a blind date eventually leading to 44 wonderful years of marriage. On June 15, 1974, Jane and Ross were married at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Texas. Together they raised three wonderful children, Whitfield Ross, Charles Thomas and Anna Frances; and later welcomed and celebrated five beautiful grandchildren. Ross was the treasured patriarch of his family, a tremendous storyteller, and a fast friend to all with whom he shared a laugh. In fact, he loved to remind his family that at a young age his mother laughingly told him he was, "vaccinated with a phonograph needle." He certainly lived up to that, and his family will cherish the lasting memories and wisdom his stories held. An aficionado of classic cars and boats, he loved to reflect on memories of summers spent on Lake McQueeney with family and friends. He had an endless knowledge of classic cars, often pointing out how to identify the make and model by their obscure yet unique characteristics. Ross often shared dear memories of his childhood summers spent with cousins, aunts, and uncles visiting in Port Gibson, Miss. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and enjoyed many years of River Parade duties as a member of the Texas Cavaliers. In later years, he became particularly passionate about cooking and baking with biscuits being his specialty. But perhaps his best role of all was that of being a loving granddaddy. He was known for his bear crawls and forehead kisses by all who were lucky enough to call him theirs. Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Pepper Massie Brackett and Arthur Moore Brackett; his mother-in-law, Charlotte Whitfield Hogan and father-in-law, Dr. Thomas Francis Hogan Jr. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Jane Hogan Brackett; his son, Whitfield Ross Brackett and wife, Catherine; granddaughters, Cora, Bennett, Margaret and Julia; son, Charles Thomas Brackett and wife, Maria-Alexandra; daughter, Anna Frances Fregosi and husband, Zach; grandson, Benjamin; sister-in-law, Nancy Hogan O'Brien, her children, James Joseph O'Brien III, Charlotte Bennett O'Brien; brother-in-law, Thomas Francis Hogan III. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Brackett and wife, Nancy; and their children, William Ross Brackett, Thomas Linn Brackett and wife, Natalie; along with numerous cherished grandnephews, and grandnieces. Ross's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of the wonderful medical personnel and staff at the Rochester Mayo Clinic, Northeast Baptist Hospital, LifeCare Hospital, and Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital for welcoming Ross and Jane like family and extending their best care and concern. PORTER LORING MORTUARY San Antonio, 210-227-8221 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

