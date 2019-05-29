|
Frank A. Cagigal Sr. FORT WORTH--Frank A. "Froggie" Cagigal, 95, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Catholic Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Froggie was born May 5, 1924, in Fort Worth. He was an avid golfer, and one of the founding members of the PAGA. He spread love and laughter, never met a stranger and will be deeply missed. Froggie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maggie; daughter, Lisinia Giroir; great-granddaughter; and three brothers. The family wishes to thank Holy Savior Hospice Staff and a special thank you to Gloria Arvizo for her loving care. SURVIVORS: Children, Frank Cagigal Jr., Monica Bausch (Robert), Dolores Chapa (Joe), Rosie Jameson (Wallace), Elisa Baldasti (Jack) and Henry Cagigal; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2019