|
|
Frank Anderson Wolfe, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Frank Anderson Wolfe Jr., a devoted father, grandfather, cowboy, horse breeder and businessman, broke the barrier Saturday and left this Earth just two weeks shy of his 77th birthday. He died Saturday, Nov. 16, at the ranch he loved and called home for the last 17 years. SERVICE: A memorial service is set for 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Marty Leonard Community Chapel, 3131 Sanguinet St., Fort Worth, and a nearby reception afterwards. "Big Frank," as his grandchildren affectionately called him, was born in Fort Worth on November 30, 1942, the older son of Lexie and Frank A. Wolfe Sr. He grew up in West Fort Worth, attended Monning Middle School, Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University, where he pledged to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Frank Jr graduated TCU in only three years as he raced to rejoin the family business, ABC Utility Construction Co., and work alongside Frank Sr. and brother Richard, and start his own family. He cherished his children and adored his grandchildren and loved sharing time with his family, especially at Station Branch Ranch. He was a good friend with a big heart who will be sorely missed by many. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lexie; brother, Richard Wolfe of Fort Worth; daughter, Malinda "Cissy" Wolfe. SURVIVORS: Frank Wolfe III (Trey) and his wife, Kimberley, of Tulsa, OK; and their children, Bradley, Charlsey and Aubrey, and John Clay Wolfe and his wife, Jeanette, of Fort Worth; and their children, Tabitha, Maddox, Nolan and Kaven; and sister, Linda Wolfe Tomlinson, of Granbury.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019