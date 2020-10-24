1/1
Frank Davis
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Davis
September 24, 1942 - October 18, 2020
Sherman , Texas - Frank Davis, 78 departed this world on Oct. 18, 2020. Frank served his country during the Vietnam War era and he was an active member of the VFW post # 7873 in Pottsboro, TX. He loved country music, and often shared his gift though karaoke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Shirley Davis, as well as his brother, John Davis . He is survived by a sister, Karron Hansen of Florida; daughter, Autumn Luxton of Arlington TX; and several nieces and nephews . In lieu of flowers , the family asks for donations to be made to the North Texas Food Bank. In heaven there is one more angel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved