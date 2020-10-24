Frank Davis

September 24, 1942 - October 18, 2020

Sherman , Texas - Frank Davis, 78 departed this world on Oct. 18, 2020. Frank served his country during the Vietnam War era and he was an active member of the VFW post # 7873 in Pottsboro, TX. He loved country music, and often shared his gift though karaoke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Shirley Davis, as well as his brother, John Davis . He is survived by a sister, Karron Hansen of Florida; daughter, Autumn Luxton of Arlington TX; and several nieces and nephews . In lieu of flowers , the family asks for donations to be made to the North Texas Food Bank. In heaven there is one more angel.





