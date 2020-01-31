Home

Frank Elvonne (Von) Dunn

Frank (Von) Elvonne Dunn WEATHERFORD -- August 16, 1939 ~ January 27, 2020. Frank (Von) Elvonne Dunn went to be with our Lord on January 27, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sat., Feb. 8, Cross Timbers Bible Church, 6505 FM 920, Weatherford, Texas 76088. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions in his memory is suggested: creation research.org or ansersingenesis.org. Von was born in Long Beach, Calif. to Frank and Marguerite Dunn. He began his teaching career at Kelton High School in 1961-1964 then Vega High School in 1964-1967 before coming to Fort Worth to teach microbiology at TCC, South Campus, where he taught for 39 years. Von was a Godly man and studied creation research for over 50 years and was a member of numerous creation research societies. Additionally he was a member of the American Philatelic Society and long time member of the 1904 World's Fair Society. Von was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Marguerite Dunn, Claude, Texas and his brother, Ronnie Dunn of Carrolton, Texas. SURVIVORS: His wife of 24 years, Shea of Weatherford, Texas; daughters, Vonda Kay, Dallas and Jennie Louise, Casper, Wyo.; four grandchildren, Alex Withers, Victoria Withers, Holly Bauchert and Ryan Bauchert; one great-grandchild, Veronica Berther.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020
