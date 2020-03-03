|
|
Frank Eugene Douglass KERRVILLE--Frank Eugene Douglass, 94, of Kerrville, Texas, and formerly of Euless, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with his family at his side. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church. Viewing: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and Honor Flight. GRIMES FUNERAL CHAPELS Kerrville, 830-257-4544 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020