Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Kerrville First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Eugene Douglass


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Eugene Douglass Obituary
Frank Eugene Douglass KERRVILLE--Frank Eugene Douglass, 94, of Kerrville, Texas, and formerly of Euless, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with his family at his side. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church. Viewing: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and Honor Flight. GRIMES FUNERAL CHAPELS Kerrville, 830-257-4544 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grimes Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -