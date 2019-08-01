Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Southside Church of Christ of Fort Worth
2101 Hemphill St.
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Southside Church of Christ of Fort Worth
2101 Hemphill St.
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Eugene "Gene" Kile


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Eugene "Gene" Kile Obituary
Frank Eugene "Gene" Kile FORT WORTH -- Frank Eugene " Gene" Kile was born in Fort Worth on November 30, 1928. He passed from this life on July 28, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday Aug 3, 2019 at Southside Church of Christ of Fort Worth, 2101 Hemphill St. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to service. Private Family Interment. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the Southside Church of Christ Food Pantry. Gene graduated from Paschal High School and later retired from a long career at TXU. Gene was a humble man, consistently engaged in service through Scouting, the Caring Hearts Program at Baylor All Saints and the Food Pantry at Southside Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his father and mother O.F. and Bessie Kile; and sister, Maxine Kile George. SURVIVORS: his wife of 63 years, Janet Kile; sons, Terry, and wife, Lisa, Bruce, and wife, Kelly, and Kevin and wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Laura, Thomas and wife, Ellyn, Dylan and wife, Jolyn, Mackenzie, Tad and Grace, Brady and wife, Marikatherine, and Ranger; great-granddaughter, Amelia; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now