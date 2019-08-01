|
Frank Eugene "Gene" Kile FORT WORTH -- Frank Eugene " Gene" Kile was born in Fort Worth on November 30, 1928. He passed from this life on July 28, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday Aug 3, 2019 at Southside Church of Christ of Fort Worth, 2101 Hemphill St. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to service. Private Family Interment. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the Southside Church of Christ Food Pantry. Gene graduated from Paschal High School and later retired from a long career at TXU. Gene was a humble man, consistently engaged in service through Scouting, the Caring Hearts Program at Baylor All Saints and the Food Pantry at Southside Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his father and mother O.F. and Bessie Kile; and sister, Maxine Kile George. SURVIVORS: his wife of 63 years, Janet Kile; sons, Terry, and wife, Lisa, Bruce, and wife, Kelly, and Kevin and wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Laura, Thomas and wife, Ellyn, Dylan and wife, Jolyn, Mackenzie, Tad and Grace, Brady and wife, Marikatherine, and Ranger; great-granddaughter, Amelia; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019