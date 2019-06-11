Frank J. Lucchesi COLLEYVILLE--Frank Joseph Lucchesi lost his battle against dementia/Alzheimer's at his home in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. FUNERAL MASS: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd in Colleyville. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at J.E. Foust and Son in Grapevine. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to the . Frank was predeceased by his parents, Florence and Nicholas, and siblings, John and Bill. Frank is survived by his wife, Catherine Menotti; his children, Cathy Fran Waslaski (Jim), Bryan and Karen; and a granddaughter, Alex Masson. Frank and Cathy were married in 1954 and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Frank moved from San Francisco to Arlington, Texas, in 1976 and settled in Colleyville in 1995. Frank was in professional baseball for 35 years, managing the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs. Prior to managing, he was the third base coach for Billy Martin, and he was an advance scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers and a special assignment scout for the Cleveland Indians. Frank spent 19 years in the minor league as a manger winning several pennants and where he was voted "Man of the Year" five times. He was the youngest manager the New York Yankees Organization had hired at the age of 23. In the early '70s, the owner of the Phillies sent him on a good will trip to Cuba to help open the doors for Cuban athletes to come to the U.S. Frank was named "Man of the Year" by the Fort Star-Telegram 1991-1992. The Williamsport Grays named him as ""Manager of the Century" in 2002. In 2014, The Arkansas Travelers named him "Manager of the Century." Frank was kind, loving and compassionate and had a passion for bringing smiles to sick or needy children. He made a point to sign every card that was sent to him for an autograph, until his illness prevented that. Frank was a gifted speaker and was requested for years to deliver his witty, colorful and inspiring baseball stories.



