Frank J. Mormino Jr. FORT WORTH -- Frank J. Mormino, Jr. passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m., September 21 at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 20 at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Frank was born in Waco, TX on January 16, 1946. He graduated from Trimble Tech High School. Frank worked various jobs through out his career, primarily in electrical. He was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and had a passion for NASCAR, especially for Dale Earnhardt. He was a volunteer with Ft. Worth P.D. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. Mormino, Sr. and Francis Louise Mormino. SURVIVORS: siblings, Beverly Mormino Sadler, Larry J. Mormno, Mary Anne Mormino Cook, Cary Mormino; 1 niece; 4 nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019